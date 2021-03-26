Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Power should shift to South, says Zulum
Nigerian Eye  - Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has said that there is a covenant between members of the All Progressives Congress that power should shift to the South in 2023.He said this on Thursday while speaking at the presentation of a book by a former ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Power should shift to South, says Zulum - Punch Newspapers The Punch:
2023: Power should shift to South, says Zulum - Punch Newspapers
2023 presidency: APC should keep to agreement, shift power to south - Gov. Zulum Daily Post:
2023 presidency: APC should keep to agreement, shift power to south - Gov. Zulum
2023: Power should move to South, Zulum declares Top Naija:
2023: Power should move to South, Zulum declares
Governor Zulum Calls For Power Shift To South In 2023 Naija Surf:
Governor Zulum Calls For Power Shift To South In 2023
‘Power Should Shift To The South In 2023’ – Governor Zulum Naija on Point:
‘Power Should Shift To The South In 2023’ – Governor Zulum
AGAIN ZULUM SPEAKS ON 2023 PRESIDENCY AND POWER SHIFT Abuja Reporters:
AGAIN ZULUM SPEAKS ON 2023 PRESIDENCY AND POWER SHIFT
2023 Presidential Elections: Power Should Go To The South - Gov Zulum Tori News:
2023 Presidential Elections: Power Should Go To The South - Gov Zulum


   More Picks
1 Nigerian, Wally Adeyemo Confirmed As New Deputy Treasury Secretary By US Senate - Gist 36, 16 hours ago
2 University Of Ibadan Releases Date For Post-UTME - Naija Loaded, 15 hours ago
3 Update: UFC star, Israel Adesanya apologizes for saying he'll rape his fellow fighter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Nigerian man narrates how he became a millionaire with ‘wheelbarrow’ business - Correct NG, 16 hours ago
5 Assembly passes Votes of Confidence on Zulum, denies plans to impeach him - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
6 Gunmen reportedly attack Jos airport quarters, abduct 3 residents - See Naija, 9 hours ago
7 Presidency Reacts After Nigerians Blasted Them For Detaining Man Over One Year For Criticising Buhari - Anaedo Online, 17 hours ago
8 If Blood Of Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu, Others Is Shed, Buhari Will Be Removed – Apostle Okikijesu Reveals - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
9 “A Queen Is A Woman That Is MARRIED To A King” – Reno Omokri Lectures Men On How To Treat Their Girlfriends - KOKO TV Nigeria, 9 hours ago
10 Group petitions Lagos Assembly over high cost of COVID-19 test - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info