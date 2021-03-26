Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Benin vs Nigeria: Ahmed Musa talks tough over AFCON qualifier
News photo Daily Post  - Ahmed Musa, the Super Eagles captain, has vowed that Nigeria will end Benin Republic’s eight years unbeaten home record when both teams clash in the 2021 AFCON qualifier on Saturday evening.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AFCON Qualifier: We News Break:
AFCON Qualifier: We'll End Benin Republic's Eight-year Unbeaten Home Run, Vows Musa
Benin vs Nigeria: Ahmed Musa talks tough over AFCON qualifier Newzandar News:
Benin vs Nigeria: Ahmed Musa talks tough over AFCON qualifier
Ahmed Musa Talks Tough Over AFCON Qualifier Gist 36:
Ahmed Musa Talks Tough Over AFCON Qualifier
Benin vs Nigeria: Ahmed Musa Talks Tough Over AFCON Qualifier Benco News:
Benin vs Nigeria: Ahmed Musa Talks Tough Over AFCON Qualifier
Benin vs Nigeria: Ahmed Musa Talks Tough Over AFCON Qualifier Tori News:
Benin vs Nigeria: Ahmed Musa Talks Tough Over AFCON Qualifier
Benin vs Nigeria: We will end their unbeaten record – Ahmed Musa vows Kemi Filani Blog:
Benin vs Nigeria: We will end their unbeaten record – Ahmed Musa vows


   More Picks
1 Nigerian, Wally Adeyemo Confirmed As New Deputy Treasury Secretary By US Senate - Gist 36, 16 hours ago
2 University Of Ibadan Releases Date For Post-UTME - Naija Loaded, 15 hours ago
3 Update: UFC star, Israel Adesanya apologizes for saying he'll rape his fellow fighter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Nigerian man narrates how he became a millionaire with ‘wheelbarrow’ business - Correct NG, 16 hours ago
5 Assembly passes Votes of Confidence on Zulum, denies plans to impeach him - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
6 Gunmen reportedly attack Jos airport quarters, abduct 3 residents - See Naija, 9 hours ago
7 Presidency Reacts After Nigerians Blasted Them For Detaining Man Over One Year For Criticising Buhari - Anaedo Online, 17 hours ago
8 If Blood Of Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu, Others Is Shed, Buhari Will Be Removed – Apostle Okikijesu Reveals - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
9 “A Queen Is A Woman That Is MARRIED To A King” – Reno Omokri Lectures Men On How To Treat Their Girlfriends - KOKO TV Nigeria, 9 hours ago
10 Group petitions Lagos Assembly over high cost of COVID-19 test - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info