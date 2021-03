President Buhari Meets Abdulsalami at the Presidential Villa (Photo) Gist 36 - President Buhari and Abdulsalami Abubakar Muhammadu Buhari, the President of Nigeria has held a meeting meeting with former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, in Aso Villa, Abuja. Personal Assistant on New Media to the President, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%