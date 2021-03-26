Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

''If it will kill me, let it kill me'' - Kunle Afolayan says as he takes covid-19 vaccine
Ladun Liadi Blog  - Famous Nollywood filmmaker and actor, Kunle Afolayan, has taken the covid-19 vaccine.He shared photos of himself taking a shot on his Instagram page saying, if indeed the vaccine will kill, let it kill.This comes as many Africans are still in doubt ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

