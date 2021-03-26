Aisha Buhari empowers Thousands of Women and Youth

The post Aisha Buhari empowers Thousands of Women and Youth first ... Prompt News - Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has called on women to take advantage of entrepreneurship opportunities available before them to become self-reliant. She was [...]The post Aisha Buhari empowers Thousands of Women and Youth first ...



News Credibility Score: 50%