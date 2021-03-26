Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Buhari welcomes Grand Khalifa, pays tribute to martyrs of Nigerian Civil War
AIT
- President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday paid Tribute to the patriotic martyrs of the civil war whose glorious sacrifices enabled the unity of the nation.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Buhari prays against another civil war in Nigeria
Vanguard News:
Buhari pays tribute to martyrs of Nigeria civil war
The Cable:
'Their sacrifice enabled our unity' -- Buhari pays tribute to civil war martyrs
Nigerian Tribune:
Buhari hosts Tijjaniyya Islamic sect leader, says never again will Nigeria witness another civil war
The Nation:
Buhari honours civil war martyrs
Legit:
Nigeria will never witness civil war again, Buhari prays
The Punch:
Nigeria will never witness civil war again -Buhari - Punch Newspapers
Sahara Reporters:
Buhari Prays Against Another Civil War In Nigeria
Naija Loaded:
Buhari Prays Against Another Civil War In Nigeria
The Herald:
Buhari Pays Tribute to Martyrs of Nigerian Civil War
Independent:
Buhari Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of Nigerian Civil War
Ripples Nigeria:
Buhari prays against another civil war in Nigeria, eulogises martyrs of 30-month hostility
Signal:
Nigeria Will Never Experience Civil War Again, Buhari Declares
Encomium Magazine:
President Buhari pays tribute to Martyrs of Nigerian civil war
News Diary Online:
Buhari pays tribute to martyrs of Nigerian civil war
Pulse Nigeria:
Buhari pays tribute to martyrs of Nigerian civil war
The Eagle Online:
President Buhari pays tribute to martyrs of Nigerian Civil War
Nigerian Eye:
I will make sure Nigeria does not witness another civil war - Buhari
Inside Business Nigeria:
Never Again Shall Nigeria Witness Civil War, Says Buhari
News Wire NGR:
Buhari says Nigeria will never witness civil war again in a “tribute to martyrs”
Oyo Gist:
President Buhari pays tribute to victims of Nigerian civil war
PM News:
Buhari pays tribute to martyrs of Nigerian civil war
The Will:
Buhari Eulogises Martyrs Of Nigerian Civil War, And Prays, ‘Never Again’
Yes International! Magazine:
Buhari Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of Nigerian Civil War
More Picks
1
No soldier is owed allowance in theatre – Army -
Vanguard News,
9 hours ago
2
Obasanjo Campaigns for Yahaya Bello to Become President In 2023 -
Gist 36,
23 hours ago
3
Gunmen reportedly attack Jos airport quarters, abduct 3 residents -
See Naija,
19 hours ago
4
“A Queen Is A Woman That Is MARRIED To A King” – Reno Omokri Lectures Men On How To Treat Their Girlfriends -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
19 hours ago
5
COVID-19: Total active cases now 10,363 as NCDC reports 113 fresh infections -
See Naija,
5 hours ago
6
# Father of one of the 39 students kidnapped from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Mando, Kaduna, Ibrahim Shamaki, is dead. -
The Nation,
14 hours ago
7
Pictorial: Sanwo-Olu’s wife receives one-day governor, Ajala -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
8
NPHCDA: 374,585 Nigerians have received COVID vaccine -- over 90,000 in Lagos -
The Cable,
14 hours ago
9
Jailed Professor Ogban did not work for me, Akpabio replies PDP -
Daily Nigerian,
3 hours ago
10
Amaechi: Work on Lagos-Calabar railway to start before end of 2021 -
The Cable,
18 hours ago
