New Music Video: Vector Drops Video Of Crown Of Clay ft M.I Abaga And Pheelz KOKO TV Nigeria - Nigeria’s two biggest hip-hop rap icons M.I Abaga and Vector follow-up quickly on their newly dropped single collaboration with its video, the “Crown of Clay” which was produced by ace singer and also featured by Pheelz. The track was mixed by Beats By ...



News Credibility Score: 90%