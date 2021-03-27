Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


End Of The Road! Gang Members Who Steal Nigerian Vehicles And Sell Them In Niger Republic Nabbed (Photo)
Tori News  - The suspects – Usman Shehu, 29; Abdullahi Magaji, 27 and 28-year-old Abdulraman Zakari – were reportedly apprehended along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, Zaria in Kaduna and Kano states respectively.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gang steals Nigerian vehicles, sells them off in Niger Republic - Punch Newspapers The Punch:
Gang steals Nigerian vehicles, sells them off in Niger Republic - Punch Newspapers
Police Bust Carjackers Who Steal Vehicles In Nigeria, Sell In Niger Republic News Break:
Police Bust Carjackers Who Steal Vehicles In Nigeria, Sell In Niger Republic
Police arrest gang members who steal Nigerian vehicles and sell them In Niger Republic Within Nigeria:
Police arrest gang members who steal Nigerian vehicles and sell them In Niger Republic
End Of The Road! Gang Members Who Steal Nigerian Vehicles And Sell Them In Niger Republic Nabbed (Photo) Gist 36:
End Of The Road! Gang Members Who Steal Nigerian Vehicles And Sell Them In Niger Republic Nabbed (Photo)


   More Picks
1 Akpabio blasts PDP, says ‘jailed Professor did not work for me or APC’ - TVC News, 7 hours ago
2 Nigerian cinema will soon be turned to YouTube - Actress Yvonne Jegede knocks her colleagues over rush in movie production - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 # Father of one of the 39 students kidnapped from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Mando, Kaduna, Ibrahim Shamaki, is dead. - The Nation, 23 hours ago
4 Buhari Govt already down – Aisha Yesufu reacts to Garba Shehu’s comment - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
5 UFC Fighter, Israel Adesanya Loses Juicy BMW Endorsement Over Rape Comment - Mojidelano, 10 hours ago
6 Biden invites Buhari to climate change summit - The Cable, 5 hours ago
7 NPHCDA: 374,585 Nigerians have received COVID vaccine -- over 90,000 in Lagos - The Cable, 22 hours ago
8 PHOTOS: Couple Celebrates Honeymoon On Terrible Ohi-Orogwe Road, Owerri, Imo State. - The Punch, 9 hours ago
9 U.S. warns potential irregular African immigrants - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
10 Wife of NIMET officials who was abducted in Plateau state regains freedom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info