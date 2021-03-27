Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

No soldier is owed allowance in theatre – Army
News photo Vanguard News  - The Nigerian Army has dismissed reports that its troops of an unidentified battalion under Operation Lafiya Dole protested over alleged unpaid operational allowances as well as obsolete equipment in Maiduguri.

