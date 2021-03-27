Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Arewa Youths threaten Ganduje over plan to host Tinubu’s birthday in Kano Government House
News photo The Guardian  - Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, (AYCF) has said it would take legal action against Kano State Governor, Abdulahi Ganduje over his plans to use the state’s Government House for Bola Tinubu’s birthday...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

