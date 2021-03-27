Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

65-year-old widower allegedly defiles a 10-year-old girl in Kwara
Within Nigeria  - A 65-years-old widower, Samuel Darisa, has been arrested for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl at Agba dam area, GRA, Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

