Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Woman accused of witchcraft petitions NHRC panel, gets N300,000 compensation
News photo Ladun Liadi Blog  - The son of an indigent woman who was accused of witchcraft has testified in Adamawa State how his mother was subjected to “cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment” by her accusers.The son told a panel of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Woman accused of witchcraft petitions NHRC panel, gets N300,000 compensation The Nation:
Woman accused of witchcraft petitions NHRC panel, gets N300,000 compensation
Woman accused of witchcraft petitions NHRC panel, gets N300,000 reward The News Guru:
Woman accused of witchcraft petitions NHRC panel, gets N300,000 reward
Woman accused of witchcraft petitions NHRC panel PM News:
Woman accused of witchcraft petitions NHRC panel
Woman accused of witchcraft petitions NHRC panel, gets N300,000 compensation Gist Punch:
Woman accused of witchcraft petitions NHRC panel, gets N300,000 compensation


   More Picks
1 Buhari Govt already down – Aisha Yesufu reacts to Garba Shehu’s comment - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
2 PHOTOS: Couple Celebrates Honeymoon On Terrible Ohi-Orogwe Road, Owerri, Imo State. - The Punch, 16 hours ago
3 Wife of NIMET officials who was abducted in Plateau state regains freedom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Buhari Breaks Another World Record as Nigeria Bags Highest Jobless Rate - The Breaking Times, 8 hours ago
5 Benin v Nigeria: Super Eagles seek to end Squirrels’ eight-year unbeaten run - Premium Times, 12 hours ago
6 The moment Malivelihood slammed a troll who accused his wife of flaunting jewelry acquired with Kogi State’s money - Instablog 9ja, 19 hours ago
7 Buhari, Chadian president meet behind closed doors in Abuja - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
8 Jailed INEC official not working for me, Akpabio breaks silence - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
9 Polaris Bank Webinar: Experts outline winning strategies on how women could build wealth - National Accord, 16 hours ago
10 Members of RCCG have been abducted by gunmen in Kaduna.The abductors are demanding N50million ransom. - Instablog 9ja, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info