See The New COVID-19 Cases, Discharged Deaths Update On March 26 Naija Loaded - On the 26th of March 2021, 113 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. Till date, 162388 cases have been confirmed, 149986 cases have been discharged and 2039 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.



