Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


See The New COVID-19 Cases, Discharged Deaths Update On March 26
News photo Naija Loaded  - On the 26th of March 2021, 113 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. Till date, 162388 cases have been confirmed, 149986 cases have been discharged and 2039 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria Records 113 New COVID-19 Cases, Three More Deaths Channels Television:
Nigeria Records 113 New COVID-19 Cases, Three More Deaths
Nine states, FCT report 113 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths The Punch:
Nine states, FCT report 113 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths
COVID-19 Nigeria: 162,388 confirmed cases and 2,039 recorded deaths as of 26th March 2021 The Info Stride:
COVID-19 Nigeria: 162,388 confirmed cases and 2,039 recorded deaths as of 26th March 2021
COVID-19: FCT, nine States report 113 new cases, three deaths The Eagle Online:
COVID-19: FCT, nine States report 113 new cases, three deaths
3 deaths, 113 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria PM News:
3 deaths, 113 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria
Head Topics:
Nigeria Records 113 New COVID-19 Cases, Three More Deaths


   More Picks
1 No soldier is owed allowance in theatre – Army - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
2 Obasanjo Campaigns for Yahaya Bello to Become President In 2023 - Gist 36, 23 hours ago
3 Gunmen reportedly attack Jos airport quarters, abduct 3 residents - See Naija, 19 hours ago
4 “A Queen Is A Woman That Is MARRIED To A King” – Reno Omokri Lectures Men On How To Treat Their Girlfriends - KOKO TV Nigeria, 19 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Total active cases now 10,363 as NCDC reports 113 fresh infections - See Naija, 5 hours ago
6 # Father of one of the 39 students kidnapped from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Mando, Kaduna, Ibrahim Shamaki, is dead. - The Nation, 14 hours ago
7 Pictorial: Sanwo-Olu’s wife receives one-day governor, Ajala - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 NPHCDA: 374,585 Nigerians have received COVID vaccine -- over 90,000 in Lagos - The Cable, 14 hours ago
9 Jailed Professor Ogban did not work for me, Akpabio replies PDP - Daily Nigerian, 3 hours ago
10 Amaechi: Work on Lagos-Calabar railway to start before end of 2021 - The Cable, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info