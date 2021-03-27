Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NAACP Image Awards: Wizkid Wins For The Second Time
YUP.NG  - Multi-award-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has become the first Nigerian singer to win National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) image awards and this time, for the second time.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

   More Picks
1 Akpabio blasts PDP, says ‘jailed Professor did not work for me or APC’ - TVC News, 7 hours ago
2 Nigerian cinema will soon be turned to YouTube - Actress Yvonne Jegede knocks her colleagues over rush in movie production - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 # Father of one of the 39 students kidnapped from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Mando, Kaduna, Ibrahim Shamaki, is dead. - The Nation, 23 hours ago
4 Buhari Govt already down – Aisha Yesufu reacts to Garba Shehu’s comment - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
5 UFC Fighter, Israel Adesanya Loses Juicy BMW Endorsement Over Rape Comment - Mojidelano, 10 hours ago
6 Biden invites Buhari to climate change summit - The Cable, 5 hours ago
7 NPHCDA: 374,585 Nigerians have received COVID vaccine -- over 90,000 in Lagos - The Cable, 22 hours ago
8 PHOTOS: Couple Celebrates Honeymoon On Terrible Ohi-Orogwe Road, Owerri, Imo State. - The Punch, 9 hours ago
9 U.S. warns potential irregular African immigrants - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
10 Wife of NIMET officials who was abducted in Plateau state regains freedom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
