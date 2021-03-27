Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Stop portraying African gods as evil – Traditionalist blasts filmmakers
Instablog 9ja
- Stop portraying African gods as evil – Traditionalist blasts filmmakers
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
30%
Additional Sources
Gist Reel:
“Stop portraying African gods as evil” - Traditionalist blasts filmmakers
Edujandon:
“Stop portraying African gods as evil” – Traditionalist blasts filmmakers
Naija on Point:
‘Stop Portraying African Gods As Evil’ – Traditionalist To filmmakers
Newzandar News:
‘Stop Portraying African Gods As Evil’ – Traditionalist To filmmakers
9ja Formula:
Traditionalist Blasts Filmmakers For Portraying African gods As Evil
More Picks
1
Akpabio blasts PDP, says ‘jailed Professor did not work for me or APC’ -
TVC News,
7 hours ago
2
Nigerian cinema will soon be turned to YouTube - Actress Yvonne Jegede knocks her colleagues over rush in movie production -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
# Father of one of the 39 students kidnapped from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Mando, Kaduna, Ibrahim Shamaki, is dead. -
The Nation,
23 hours ago
4
Buhari Govt already down – Aisha Yesufu reacts to Garba Shehu’s comment -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
5
UFC Fighter, Israel Adesanya Loses Juicy BMW Endorsement Over Rape Comment -
Mojidelano,
10 hours ago
6
Biden invites Buhari to climate change summit -
The Cable,
5 hours ago
7
NPHCDA: 374,585 Nigerians have received COVID vaccine -- over 90,000 in Lagos -
The Cable,
22 hours ago
8
PHOTOS: Couple Celebrates Honeymoon On Terrible Ohi-Orogwe Road, Owerri, Imo State. -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
9
U.S. warns potential irregular African immigrants -
Premium Times,
8 hours ago
10
Wife of NIMET officials who was abducted in Plateau state regains freedom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
