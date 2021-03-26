Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kidnapped widow of late Ekiti Surveyor-General regains freedom — Police
The Nation  - Mrs Funmilola Osalusi, the widow of the late Ekiti State Surveyor-General, who was abducted last Saturday, has regained her freedom,...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kidnapped widow of Ekiti ex-surveyor general regains freedom - Punch Newspapers The Punch:
Kidnapped widow of Ekiti ex-surveyor general regains freedom - Punch Newspapers
Kidnapped Ekiti Council Worker Regains Freedom Leadership:
Kidnapped Ekiti Council Worker Regains Freedom
Kidnapped widow of late Ekiti Surveyor-General regains freedom — Police The Sun:
Kidnapped widow of late Ekiti Surveyor-General regains freedom — Police
Kidnapped widow of late Ekiti Surveyor-General regains freedom — Police The Eagle Online:
Kidnapped widow of late Ekiti Surveyor-General regains freedom — Police
Kidnapped widow of late Ekiti Surveyor-General regains freedom Pulse Nigeria:
Kidnapped widow of late Ekiti Surveyor-General regains freedom


   More Picks
1 No soldier is owed allowance in theatre – Army - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
2 Obasanjo Campaigns for Yahaya Bello to Become President In 2023 - Gist 36, 23 hours ago
3 Gunmen reportedly attack Jos airport quarters, abduct 3 residents - See Naija, 19 hours ago
4 “A Queen Is A Woman That Is MARRIED To A King” – Reno Omokri Lectures Men On How To Treat Their Girlfriends - KOKO TV Nigeria, 19 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Total active cases now 10,363 as NCDC reports 113 fresh infections - See Naija, 5 hours ago
6 # Father of one of the 39 students kidnapped from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Mando, Kaduna, Ibrahim Shamaki, is dead. - The Nation, 14 hours ago
7 Pictorial: Sanwo-Olu’s wife receives one-day governor, Ajala - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 NPHCDA: 374,585 Nigerians have received COVID vaccine -- over 90,000 in Lagos - The Cable, 14 hours ago
9 Jailed Professor Ogban did not work for me, Akpabio replies PDP - Daily Nigerian, 3 hours ago
10 Amaechi: Work on Lagos-Calabar railway to start before end of 2021 - The Cable, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info