Buhari Govt already down – Aisha Yesufu reacts to Garba Shehu’s comment Daily Post - A Nigerian socio-political activist, Aisha Yesufu has reacted to the comment made by the Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu. DAILY POST reports that the president’s spokesman on Friday declared that ...



News Credibility Score: 99%