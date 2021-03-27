Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian cinema will soon be turned to YouTube - Actress Yvonne Jegede knocks her colleagues over rush in movie production
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actress Yvonne Jegede has taken a swipe at her colleagues in the Nigeran movie industry over the rush in movie production. In a tweet she shared, Yvonne Jegede expressed fear of Nigerian cinemas being turned into YouTube with the rush.

