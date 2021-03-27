Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Wife of NIMET officials who was abducted in Plateau state regains freedom
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Victoria Rabo, the wife of a staff member of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) who was abducted from her home at the staff quarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in Heipang area of Plateau state on Thursday night, March ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Wife Of NIMET Official Abducted In Plateau Regains Freedom Channels Television:
Wife Of NIMET Official Abducted In Plateau Regains Freedom
Abducted wife of NIMET official at the Jos Airport Quarters regains freedom AIT:
Abducted wife of NIMET official at the Jos Airport Quarters regains freedom
Wife of NIMET Officials Who Was Abducted in Plateau state Regains Freedom My Celebrity & I:
Wife of NIMET Officials Who Was Abducted in Plateau state Regains Freedom
Wife Of NIMET official abducted in Plateau regains freedom National Accord:
Wife Of NIMET official abducted in Plateau regains freedom
Wife of NIMET official abducted in Plateau regains freedom The Rainbow:
Wife of NIMET official abducted in Plateau regains freedom
Wife of NIMET officials who was abducted in Plateau state regains freedom Studio CB55:
Wife of NIMET officials who was abducted in Plateau state regains freedom
Wife of NIMET officials who was abducted in Plateau state regains freedom Newzandar News:
Wife of NIMET officials who was abducted in Plateau state regains freedom
Wife of NIMET official who was kidnapped in Plateau state regains freedom Within Nigeria:
Wife of NIMET official who was kidnapped in Plateau state regains freedom


   More Picks
1 Akpabio blasts PDP, says ‘jailed Professor did not work for me or APC’ - TVC News, 7 hours ago
2 Nigerian cinema will soon be turned to YouTube - Actress Yvonne Jegede knocks her colleagues over rush in movie production - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 # Father of one of the 39 students kidnapped from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Mando, Kaduna, Ibrahim Shamaki, is dead. - The Nation, 23 hours ago
4 Buhari Govt already down – Aisha Yesufu reacts to Garba Shehu’s comment - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
5 UFC Fighter, Israel Adesanya Loses Juicy BMW Endorsement Over Rape Comment - Mojidelano, 10 hours ago
6 Biden invites Buhari to climate change summit - The Cable, 5 hours ago
7 NPHCDA: 374,585 Nigerians have received COVID vaccine -- over 90,000 in Lagos - The Cable, 22 hours ago
8 PHOTOS: Couple Celebrates Honeymoon On Terrible Ohi-Orogwe Road, Owerri, Imo State. - The Punch, 9 hours ago
9 U.S. warns potential irregular African immigrants - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
10 Wife of NIMET officials who was abducted in Plateau state regains freedom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info