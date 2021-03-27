Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Nigeria can’t be better as one country” – Charly Boy
The Herald  - Controversial entertainer, Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy says “Nigeria can’t be better as one country”. According to him, the nation would be better off if the federating units went their separate ways.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria can’t be better as one country –Charly Boy - Punch Newspapers The Punch:
Nigeria can’t be better as one country –Charly Boy - Punch Newspapers
Charly Boy: Nigeria Can’t Be Better As One Country Anaedo Online:
Charly Boy: Nigeria Can’t Be Better As One Country
‘Nigeria Can’t Be Better As One Country’– Charly Boy Naija on Point:
‘Nigeria Can’t Be Better As One Country’– Charly Boy
Head Topics:
Nigeria can’t be better as one country –Charly Boy - Punch Newspapers
‘Nigeria Can’t Be Better As One Country’– Charly Boy Newzandar News:
‘Nigeria Can’t Be Better As One Country’– Charly Boy


   More Picks
1 Nigerian cinema will soon be turned to YouTube - Actress Yvonne Jegede knocks her colleagues over rush in movie production - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Akpabio blasts PDP, says ‘jailed Professor did not work for me or APC’ - TVC News, 20 hours ago
3 Buhari Govt already down – Aisha Yesufu reacts to Garba Shehu’s comment - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 PHOTOS: Couple Celebrates Honeymoon On Terrible Ohi-Orogwe Road, Owerri, Imo State. - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 You have no right to decide who stays or leave Nigeria – Nnamdi Kanu blasts FG - Authentic Nigeria, 11 hours ago
6 NSCDC arrests 15 commercial sex workers in Ibadan - The Dabigal Blog, 8 hours ago
7 U.S. warns potential irregular African immigrants - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
8 Wife of NIMET officials who was abducted in Plateau state regains freedom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Buhari Breaks Another World Record as Nigeria Bags Highest Jobless Rate - The Breaking Times, 14 hours ago
10 I have been vaccinated for Covid-19 ― Wike - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info