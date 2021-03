Mikel Obi reveals what Mourinho did to him at Chelsea Kemi Filani Blog - Former Nigeria midfielder, John Obi Mikel, has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho, helped him to become the player he is today during their stint together at Chelsea. Mikel Obi, 33, said Mourinho didn’t just help him football-wise, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%