“Somebody Say It Has Spoilt” – Bella Shmurda Shows Gratitude To Wizkid For Giving Him Dollars (WATCH)
Gbextra Online Portal  - Bella Shmurda Shows Gratitude To Wizkid For Giving Him Dollars. Sensational Nigerian singer and Songwriter, Bella Shmurda showers praises on Grammy award-winner, Wizkid Balogun for gifting him hundred dollar bills worth over N800K. The singer who has ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

