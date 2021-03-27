Post News
News at a Glance
Kidnappers of RCCG members demand N50 million ransom
Effiezy
- Kidnappers of a busload members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Region 30, Province 1, Kaduna State, have demanded N50 million for their...
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Kidnappers of RCCG menbers demand N50 million ransom
The Nation:
Kidnappers of RCCG members demand N50m ransom
Leadership:
Abductors Of 8 RCCG Members Demand N50m Ransom
Sahara Reporters:
Bandits Demand N50million Ransom For Kidnapped @RCCGhq Members
Independent:
Kidnappers Of RCCG Members Demand N50m Ransom
The News Guru:
Abductors of RCCG members make demands
Tori News:
Bandits Demand N50million Ransom For Kidnapped RCCG Members
More Picks
1
NSCDC arrests 15 commercial sex workers in Ibadan -
The Dabigal Blog,
13 hours ago
2
You have no right to decide who stays or leave Nigeria – Nnamdi Kanu blasts FG -
Authentic Nigeria,
16 hours ago
3
Ogun State Govt to Include Security Studies in School Curriculum -
The Herald,
22 hours ago
4
Kidnapped widow of Ekiti Surveyor-General freed -
Premium Times,
23 hours ago
5
Boko Haram terrorists have blown up a power tower in Maiduguri, plunging the capital city into darkness again barely three days after electricity was restored. The terrorists had struck power installations thrice to keep the city in the dark in January -
Instablog 9ja,
5 hours ago
6
Buhari Breaks Another World Record as Nigeria Bags Highest Jobless Rate -
The Breaking Times,
19 hours ago
7
Army hands over suspected kidnapper to police in Calabar - Punch Newspapers -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
8
Kidnappers of RCCG members demand N50 million ransom -
Effiezy,
22 hours ago
9
Little girl sheds hot tears after running into DJ Cuppy on the streets of London -
Kemi Filani Blog,
6 hours ago
10
BREAKING – Malaysian Firm Battles FG Over Multi Billion Naira Passport Printing Contract -
Salone,
6 hours ago
