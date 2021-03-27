Post News
News at a Glance
Benin v Nigeria: Super Eagles seek to end Squirrels’ eight-year unbeaten run
Premium Times
- Rohr admits the Benin Republic team could prove a hard nut to crack.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Nigeria vs Benin: Eagles end Squirrels’ eight-year unbeaten home record - Punch Newspapers
Ripples Nigeria:
Onuachu winner sees Super Eagles end Benin's eight-year unbeaten run in Porto-Novo
The Will:
Super Eagles 0-1 Win Breaks Squirrels’ 8-Year Unbeaten Run At Home
GL Trends:
Super Eagles Beat Benin To End The Squirrels’ Eight – Year Unbeaten Home Record
Gist 36:
Super Eagles Beat Benin To End The Squirrels’ Eight-Year Unbeaten Home Record
Dee Reporters:
AFCON Qualifier: Nigeria end Benin Republic’s eight-year unbeaten home record
Brila:
Onuachu’s late winner helps Super Eagles end Benin Republic unbeaten home record
More Picks
1
Buhari Govt already down – Aisha Yesufu reacts to Garba Shehu’s comment -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
2
PHOTOS: Couple Celebrates Honeymoon On Terrible Ohi-Orogwe Road, Owerri, Imo State. -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
3
Wife of NIMET officials who was abducted in Plateau state regains freedom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
Buhari Breaks Another World Record as Nigeria Bags Highest Jobless Rate -
The Breaking Times,
8 hours ago
5
Benin v Nigeria: Super Eagles seek to end Squirrels’ eight-year unbeaten run -
Premium Times,
12 hours ago
6
The moment Malivelihood slammed a troll who accused his wife of flaunting jewelry acquired with Kogi State’s money -
Instablog 9ja,
19 hours ago
7
Buhari, Chadian president meet behind closed doors in Abuja -
The Guardian,
13 hours ago
8
Jailed INEC official not working for me, Akpabio breaks silence -
The Guardian,
15 hours ago
9
Polaris Bank Webinar: Experts outline winning strategies on how women could build wealth -
National Accord,
16 hours ago
10
Members of RCCG have been abducted by gunmen in Kaduna.The abductors are demanding N50million ransom. -
Instablog 9ja,
17 hours ago
