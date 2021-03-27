Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fake Covid-19 Vaccine Currently In Circulation, Ministry Of Health Alerts Health Institutions
News photo Independent  - The Ministry of Health has alerted all tertiary health institutions in Nigeria of the circulation of fake COVID-19 vaccine in Africa and the need to be on the look out.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

