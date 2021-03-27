Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: COVID-19 stopped Alex Iwobi as Everton star tests positive
Daily Post  - Alex Iwobi was dropped from the Super Eagles XI against Benin Republic on Saturday after testing positive to COVID-19. Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr made one late change for the Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match played away in Benin ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

