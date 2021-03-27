Battle In Askira, Chibok Town As Army Kills 48 Boko Haram Terrorists, Rescue 11 Victims

It ... Sahara Reporters - The Boko Haram terrorists have engaged the troops of the Nigerian Army deployed on Operation Lafiya Dole in a gun battle in Askira and Chibok towns, during which 48 terrorists were shot dead, while 11 victims were rescued from the insurgents.It ...



News Credibility Score: 99%