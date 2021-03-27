Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
NSCDC arrests 15 commercial sex workers in Ibadan
The Dabigal Blog
- The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested no fewer than 15 commercial sex workers in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
NSCDC arrests 15 commercial sex workers in Ibadan
Top Naija:
15 commercial sex workers arrested by NSCDC in Ibadan
Khor Gist:
NSCDC arrests 15 commercial sex workers in Ibadan
Newzandar News:
NSCDC arrests 15 commercial sex workers in Ibadan
Anaedo Online:
Ibadan: 15 Commercial Sex Workers Arrested By NSCDC
Within Nigeria:
15 commercial sex workers arrested for ‘killing’ hotel owner’s business in Ibadan
Gist 36:
Trouble As NSCDC Arrests 15 Commercial S*x Workers In Three Operations In Ibadan
Tori News:
Trouble As NSCDC Arrests 15 Commercial S*x Workers In Three Operations In Ibadan
