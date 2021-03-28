Post News
News at a Glance
As Up-And-Coming Artiste, I Attended Events Without Performing – Bad Boy Timz Tells His Story
Gist 36
- Bad Boy Timz Olorunyomi Oloruntimilehin, the Nigerian singer who is also known as Bad Boy Timz, was, a few years ago, just another up-and-coming artiste, praying for fame and fortune to smile on him.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Super Eagles Beats Squirrels of Benin 1-0 to qualify for AFCON 2021 -
Leaders NG,
16 hours ago
2
NSCDC arrests 15 commercial sex workers in Ibadan -
The Dabigal Blog,
24 hours ago
3
The “Story of Nigeria’s democracy cannot be told without” Bola Ahmed Tinubu – Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu says -
News Wire NGR,
10 hours ago
4
World’s Highest Unemployment Rate: Time To Help This Government Help Nigeria – By Atiku Abubakar -
Julia Blaise Blog,
15 hours ago
5
High cost of governance responsible for poverty in Nigeria – Gov Lalong -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
6
BREAKING – Malaysian Firm Battles FG Over Multi Billion Naira Passport Printing Contract -
Salone,
17 hours ago
7
'A stabilising factor for Nigeria's democracy' -- Sanwo-Olu hails Tinubu at 69 -
The Cable,
8 hours ago
8
Nigeria Police Arrest Two Pastors, 14 others As Masterminds Of IPOB’s Killings, Violence In South-East -
Authentic Nigeria,
10 hours ago
9
Blame youth unemployment for Insecurity, says Atiku -
Nigerian Eye,
14 hours ago
10
Little girl sheds hot tears after running into DJ Cuppy on the streets of London -
Kemi Filani Blog,
17 hours ago
