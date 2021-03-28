Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

As Up-And-Coming Artiste, I Attended Events Without Performing – Bad Boy Timz Tells His Story
Bad Boy Timz Olorunyomi Oloruntimilehin, the Nigerian singer who is also known as Bad Boy Timz, was, a few years ago, just another up-and-coming artiste, praying for fame and fortune to smile on him.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

