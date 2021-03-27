Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Isreal Adesanya ditched by BMW over r.a.p.e comment
Gist Punch  - Nigerian-born New Zealand Ultimate Fighting Championship star, Isreal Adesanya aka Style Bender have been ditched by BMW.BMW dropped Adesanya as a brand ambassador after the offensive comments he made in an online video.Adesanya was due to be unveiled ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

 Additional Sources

Isreal Adesanya ditched by BMW over r.a.p.e comment Olajide TV:
Isreal Adesanya ditched by BMW over r.a.p.e comment
Rape comment: UFC star Isreal Adesanya ditched by BMW See Naija:
Rape comment: UFC star Isreal Adesanya ditched by BMW
BMW has ditched Nigerian-born UFC fighter Israel Adesanya as an ambassador after an offensive comment he made in a Tunde Ednut:
BMW has ditched Nigerian-born UFC fighter Israel Adesanya as an ambassador after an offensive comment he made in a
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Isreal Adesanya ditched by BMW over r.a.p.e comment


   More Picks
1 NSCDC arrests 15 commercial sex workers in Ibadan - The Dabigal Blog, 13 hours ago
2 You have no right to decide who stays or leave Nigeria – Nnamdi Kanu blasts FG - Authentic Nigeria, 16 hours ago
3 Ogun State Govt to Include Security Studies in School Curriculum - The Herald, 22 hours ago
4 Kidnapped widow of Ekiti Surveyor-General freed - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
5 Boko Haram terrorists have blown up a power tower in Maiduguri, plunging the capital city into darkness again barely three days after electricity was restored. The terrorists had struck power installations thrice to keep the city in the dark in January - Instablog 9ja, 5 hours ago
6 Buhari Breaks Another World Record as Nigeria Bags Highest Jobless Rate - The Breaking Times, 19 hours ago
7 Army hands over suspected kidnapper to police in Calabar - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 22 hours ago
8 Kidnappers of RCCG members demand N50 million ransom - Effiezy, 22 hours ago
9 Little girl sheds hot tears after running into DJ Cuppy on the streets of London - Kemi Filani Blog, 6 hours ago
10 BREAKING – Malaysian Firm Battles FG Over Multi Billion Naira Passport Printing Contract - Salone, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info