News at a Glance
Abductors Of RCCG members in Kaduna demand N50m ransom
The Guardian
- The adductors of the eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Kaduna State have demanded the sum of N50 million before their release.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
KIDNAPPED RCCG MEMBERS: Abductors demand N50m ransom
The Nation:
Abductors of RCCG members demand N50m ransom
Ripples Nigeria:
Abductors of RCCG members in Kaduna demand N50m ransom
Signal:
Abductors of Eight RCCG Members Demand ₦50m Ransom – Spokesman
News Break:
Abductors Of Eight RCCG Members Demand ₦50m Ransom, Says Pastor
The Eagle Online:
Abductors of RCCG members demand N50m ransom – Spokesman
PM News:
Updated: Kaduna kidnappers demand N50m for captured RCCG members
