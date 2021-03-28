Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

High cost of governance responsible for poverty in Nigeria – Gov Lalong
News photo Daily Post  - Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, has said that high cost of governance was responsible for the poor standard of living among Nigerians and particularly, Northerners. He observed that the high ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

