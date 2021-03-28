2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Genk Congratulate Super Eagles Hero Vs Benin Onuachu Complete Sports - Belgian top-flight club KRC Genk have congratulated their Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu, who scored the only goal as the Super Eagles beat Benin Republic 1-0 in Saturday’s Group L 2021 AFCON qualifiers in Porto Novo, Completesports.com reports.



