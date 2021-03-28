Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2500 Osun APC Members Decamp To PDP
News photo Society Reel News  - No fewer than 2500 members and sympathisers of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have decamped to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State. The decamped APC members largely drawn from Ilesa West Local Government Area of the ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2500 Osun APC members decamp to PDP Daily Post:
2500 Osun APC members decamp to PDP
2500 Osun APC members decamp to PDP ——————- No fewer than 2500 members and sympathisers of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have decamped to the opposition Peoples Democratic... ; Nigerian Eye:
2500 Osun APC members decamp to PDP ——————- No fewer than 2500 members and sympathisers of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have decamped to the opposition Peoples Democratic... ;
Over 2,000 APC members decamp to PDP in Osun PM News:
Over 2,000 APC members decamp to PDP in Osun
2500 members dump APC for PDP in Osun State Republican Nigeria:
2500 members dump APC for PDP in Osun State
2500 Osun APC members decamp to PDP Naija News:
2500 Osun APC members decamp to PDP


   More Picks
1 NSCDC arrests 15 commercial sex workers in Ibadan - The Dabigal Blog, 13 hours ago
2 You have no right to decide who stays or leave Nigeria – Nnamdi Kanu blasts FG - Authentic Nigeria, 16 hours ago
3 Ogun State Govt to Include Security Studies in School Curriculum - The Herald, 22 hours ago
4 Kidnapped widow of Ekiti Surveyor-General freed - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
5 Boko Haram terrorists have blown up a power tower in Maiduguri, plunging the capital city into darkness again barely three days after electricity was restored. The terrorists had struck power installations thrice to keep the city in the dark in January - Instablog 9ja, 5 hours ago
6 Buhari Breaks Another World Record as Nigeria Bags Highest Jobless Rate - The Breaking Times, 19 hours ago
7 Army hands over suspected kidnapper to police in Calabar - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 22 hours ago
8 Kidnappers of RCCG members demand N50 million ransom - Effiezy, 22 hours ago
9 Little girl sheds hot tears after running into DJ Cuppy on the streets of London - Kemi Filani Blog, 6 hours ago
10 BREAKING – Malaysian Firm Battles FG Over Multi Billion Naira Passport Printing Contract - Salone, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info