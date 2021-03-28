Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
BREAKING – Malaysian Firm Battles FG Over Multi Billion Naira Passport Printing Contract
Salone
- A directive by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), in 2019 that the Nigerian passport booklets should be produced locally has not been carried out two years down the line.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Malaysian firm battles FG over multibillion-naira passport booklets contracts - Punch Newspapers
My Celebrity & I:
Malaysian Firm Battles FG Over Multi Billion Naira Passport Printing Contract
The Street Journal:
FG, Malaysian firm battle over contract of passport booklets worth billions of naira
Sundiata Post:
Malaysian firm battles FG over multibillion-naira passport booklets contracts
Naija Choice:
Malaysian Firm Battles FG Over Multi Billion Naira Passport Printing Contract
Abuja Reporters:
MALAYSIAN FIRM BATTLES FG OVER MULTIBILLION NAIRA PASSPORT BOOKLETS CONTRACT, COMPANY REFUSES INTERIOR MINISTRY DECISION TO TERMINATE 2003 CONTRACF
More Picks
1
NSCDC arrests 15 commercial sex workers in Ibadan -
The Dabigal Blog,
13 hours ago
2
You have no right to decide who stays or leave Nigeria – Nnamdi Kanu blasts FG -
Authentic Nigeria,
16 hours ago
3
Ogun State Govt to Include Security Studies in School Curriculum -
The Herald,
22 hours ago
4
Kidnapped widow of Ekiti Surveyor-General freed -
Premium Times,
23 hours ago
5
Buhari Breaks Another World Record as Nigeria Bags Highest Jobless Rate -
The Breaking Times,
19 hours ago
6
Army hands over suspected kidnapper to police in Calabar - Punch Newspapers -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
7
Kidnappers of RCCG members demand N50 million ransom -
Effiezy,
22 hours ago
8
Little girl sheds hot tears after running into DJ Cuppy on the streets of London -
Kemi Filani Blog,
6 hours ago
9
BREAKING – Malaysian Firm Battles FG Over Multi Billion Naira Passport Printing Contract -
Salone,
6 hours ago
10
High cost of governance responsible for poverty in Nigeria – Gov Lalong -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...