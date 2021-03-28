Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Boko Haram terrorists have blown up a power tower in Maiduguri, plunging the capital city into darkness again barely three days after electricity was restored. The terrorists had struck power installations thrice to keep the city in the dark in January
News photo Instablog 9ja  - Boko Haram terrorists have blown up a power tower in Maiduguri, plunging the capital city into darkness again barely three days after electricity was restored.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Boko Haram Blows Up Power Tower, Throws Maiduguri Into Darkness Again Channels Television:
Boko Haram Blows Up Power Tower, Throws Maiduguri Into Darkness Again
Maiduguri thrown into darkness as Boko Haram blow up Power Tower — Daily Times:
Maiduguri thrown into darkness as Boko Haram blow up Power Tower —
Again, B Sahara Reporters:
Again, B'Haram Terrorists Throw Maiduguri Into Darkness, Blow Up Power Tower
Maiduguri in darkness again after Boko Haram attacks power facilities AIT:
Maiduguri in darkness again after Boko Haram attacks power facilities
Boko Haram sabotages Maiduguri power supply, city back in darkness PM News:
Boko Haram sabotages Maiduguri power supply, city back in darkness
Boko Haram Blows Up Power Tower, Throws Maiduguri Into Darkness Again The Nigeria Lawyer:
Boko Haram Blows Up Power Tower, Throws Maiduguri Into Darkness Again
Again, Boko Haram Terrorists Throw Maiduguri Into Darkness, Blow Up Power Tower Tori News:
Again, Boko Haram Terrorists Throw Maiduguri Into Darkness, Blow Up Power Tower


   More Picks
1 NSCDC arrests 15 commercial sex workers in Ibadan - The Dabigal Blog, 13 hours ago
2 You have no right to decide who stays or leave Nigeria – Nnamdi Kanu blasts FG - Authentic Nigeria, 16 hours ago
3 Ogun State Govt to Include Security Studies in School Curriculum - The Herald, 22 hours ago
4 Kidnapped widow of Ekiti Surveyor-General freed - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
5 Buhari Breaks Another World Record as Nigeria Bags Highest Jobless Rate - The Breaking Times, 19 hours ago
6 Army hands over suspected kidnapper to police in Calabar - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Kidnappers of RCCG members demand N50 million ransom - Effiezy, 22 hours ago
8 Little girl sheds hot tears after running into DJ Cuppy on the streets of London - Kemi Filani Blog, 6 hours ago
9 BREAKING – Malaysian Firm Battles FG Over Multi Billion Naira Passport Printing Contract - Salone, 6 hours ago
10 High cost of governance responsible for poverty in Nigeria – Gov Lalong - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info