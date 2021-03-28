Boko Haram terrorists have blown up a power tower in Maiduguri, plunging the capital city into darkness again barely three days after electricity was restored. The terrorists had struck power installations thrice to keep the city in the dark in January

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
NSCDC arrests 15 commercial sex workers in Ibadan - The Dabigal Blog,
13 hours ago
|
2
|
You have no right to decide who stays or leave Nigeria – Nnamdi Kanu blasts FG - Authentic Nigeria,
16 hours ago
|
3
|
Ogun State Govt to Include Security Studies in School Curriculum - The Herald,
22 hours ago
|
4
|
Kidnapped widow of Ekiti Surveyor-General freed - Premium Times,
23 hours ago
|
5
|
Buhari Breaks Another World Record as Nigeria Bags Highest Jobless Rate - The Breaking Times,
19 hours ago
|
6
|
Army hands over suspected kidnapper to police in Calabar - Punch Newspapers - The Punch,
22 hours ago
|
7
|
Kidnappers of RCCG members demand N50 million ransom - Effiezy,
22 hours ago
|
8
|
Little girl sheds hot tears after running into DJ Cuppy on the streets of London - Kemi Filani Blog,
6 hours ago
|
9
|
BREAKING – Malaysian Firm Battles FG Over Multi Billion Naira Passport Printing Contract - Salone,
6 hours ago
|
10
|
High cost of governance responsible for poverty in Nigeria – Gov Lalong - Daily Post,
8 hours ago