Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Linda Ikeji Was Arrested For Defaulting On A Loan – Kemi Olunloyo Reveals
KOKO TV Nigeria
- Nigerian controversial investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo has attacked popular blogger Linda Ikeji over a said loan she took from a bank.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
Instablog 9ja:
Police once arrested her for defaulting a loan agreement – Kemi Olunloyo bashes Linda Ikeji
Naija on Point:
Kemi Olunloyo Attacks Linda Ikejie, Claims She Was Arrested For Defaulting On A Loan
Newzandar News:
Kemi Olunloyo Attacks Linda Ikejie, Claims She Was Arrested For Defaulting On A Loan
Gist Reel:
"Police once arrested her for defaulting a loan agreement" - Kemi Olunloyo lashes out at Linda Ikeji
More Picks
1
NSCDC arrests 15 commercial sex workers in Ibadan -
The Dabigal Blog,
13 hours ago
2
You have no right to decide who stays or leave Nigeria – Nnamdi Kanu blasts FG -
Authentic Nigeria,
16 hours ago
3
Ogun State Govt to Include Security Studies in School Curriculum -
The Herald,
22 hours ago
4
Kidnapped widow of Ekiti Surveyor-General freed -
Premium Times,
23 hours ago
5
Buhari Breaks Another World Record as Nigeria Bags Highest Jobless Rate -
The Breaking Times,
19 hours ago
6
Army hands over suspected kidnapper to police in Calabar - Punch Newspapers -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
7
Kidnappers of RCCG members demand N50 million ransom -
Effiezy,
22 hours ago
8
Little girl sheds hot tears after running into DJ Cuppy on the streets of London -
Kemi Filani Blog,
6 hours ago
9
BREAKING – Malaysian Firm Battles FG Over Multi Billion Naira Passport Printing Contract -
Salone,
6 hours ago
10
High cost of governance responsible for poverty in Nigeria – Gov Lalong -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...