Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Recharging Lake Chad will positively affect the lives of 30 million people -President Buhari
TVC News  - President Muhammadu Buhari has harped on the need for the urgent recharging of the Lake Chad, saying the shrinking of the lake has adversely affected the lives of more than 30 million people.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Shrinking Lake Chad worries Buhari Vanguard News:
Shrinking Lake Chad worries Buhari
President Buhari Expresses Worry Over Shrinking Lake Chad Leadership:
President Buhari Expresses Worry Over Shrinking Lake Chad
Buhari warns of dangers of shrinking Lake Chad 1st for Credible News:
Buhari warns of dangers of shrinking Lake Chad
Buhari expresses concern over shrinking Lake Chad EnviroNews Nigeria:
Buhari expresses concern over shrinking Lake Chad


   More Picks
1 NSCDC arrests 15 commercial sex workers in Ibadan - The Dabigal Blog, 17 hours ago
2 You have no right to decide who stays or leave Nigeria – Nnamdi Kanu blasts FG - Authentic Nigeria, 20 hours ago
3 BREAKING – Malaysian Firm Battles FG Over Multi Billion Naira Passport Printing Contract - Salone, 10 hours ago
4 High cost of governance responsible for poverty in Nigeria – Gov Lalong - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
5 Buhari Breaks Another World Record as Nigeria Bags Highest Jobless Rate - The Breaking Times, 23 hours ago
6 Nigeria Police Arrest Two Pastors, 14 others As Masterminds Of IPOB’s Killings, Violence In South-East - Authentic Nigeria, 3 hours ago
7 Blame youth unemployment for Insecurity, says Atiku - Nigerian Eye, 7 hours ago
8 Little girl sheds hot tears after running into DJ Cuppy on the streets of London - Kemi Filani Blog, 10 hours ago
9 2500 Osun APC Members Decamp To PDP - Society Reel News, 11 hours ago
10 Some Producers Made Attempts To Sleep With Me – Nigerian Actress, Mercy Macjoe Speaks Up - Tori News, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info