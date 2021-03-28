Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tonto Dikeh Bags Award For Global Humanitarian Celebrity Of The Year
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh who has been making a difference in her world and environment has been recognized for her good deeds.The mother of one who has resorted to saying her mind and being a king that she is an outstanding celebrity.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh bags Global Humanitarian Celebrity of the year award Oyo Gist:
Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh bags Global Humanitarian Celebrity of the year award
Tonto Dikeh Wins Global Humanitarian Celebrity Of The Year Award Naija on Point:
Tonto Dikeh Wins Global Humanitarian Celebrity Of The Year Award
Actress, Tonto Dikeh bags Global Humanitarian Celebrity of the year award Gist Reel:
Actress, Tonto Dikeh bags Global Humanitarian Celebrity of the year award
Tonto Dikeh Wins Global Humanitarian Celebrity Of The Year Award Newzandar News:
Tonto Dikeh Wins Global Humanitarian Celebrity Of The Year Award


   More Picks
1 NSCDC arrests 15 commercial sex workers in Ibadan - The Dabigal Blog, 13 hours ago
2 You have no right to decide who stays or leave Nigeria – Nnamdi Kanu blasts FG - Authentic Nigeria, 16 hours ago
3 Ogun State Govt to Include Security Studies in School Curriculum - The Herald, 22 hours ago
4 Kidnapped widow of Ekiti Surveyor-General freed - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
5 Buhari Breaks Another World Record as Nigeria Bags Highest Jobless Rate - The Breaking Times, 19 hours ago
6 Army hands over suspected kidnapper to police in Calabar - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Kidnappers of RCCG members demand N50 million ransom - Effiezy, 22 hours ago
8 Little girl sheds hot tears after running into DJ Cuppy on the streets of London - Kemi Filani Blog, 6 hours ago
9 BREAKING – Malaysian Firm Battles FG Over Multi Billion Naira Passport Printing Contract - Salone, 6 hours ago
10 High cost of governance responsible for poverty in Nigeria – Gov Lalong - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info