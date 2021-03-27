Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Igbo leaders initiate moves for 2023 presidency, south-eastern security outfit
Ripples Nigeria  - The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Elders Council has mandated the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor, to begin immediate consultation with other ethnic groups in Nigeria, to actualise the goal of an Igbo president come 2023.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Igbo leaders meet in Owerri, initiate move for Presidency Vanguard News:
2023: Igbo leaders meet in Owerri, initiate move for Presidency
Igbo Leaders Initiate Moves To Corner 2023 Presidency The Will:
Igbo Leaders Initiate Moves To Corner 2023 Presidency
The Citizen:
2023: Igbo leaders meet in Owerri, initiate move for presidency
IGBO LEADERS MEET IN IMO, STRATEGISE OVER 2023 PRESIDENCY Abuja Reporters:
IGBO LEADERS MEET IN IMO, STRATEGISE OVER 2023 PRESIDENCY


   More Picks
1 Super Eagles Beats Squirrels of Benin 1-0 to qualify for AFCON 2021 - Leaders NG, 13 hours ago
2 NSCDC arrests 15 commercial sex workers in Ibadan - The Dabigal Blog, 21 hours ago
3 The “Story of Nigeria’s democracy cannot be told without” Bola Ahmed Tinubu – Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu says - News Wire NGR, 7 hours ago
4 You have no right to decide who stays or leave Nigeria – Nnamdi Kanu blasts FG - Authentic Nigeria, 24 hours ago
5 High cost of governance responsible for poverty in Nigeria – Gov Lalong - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 Why Recharge Of Lake Chad Is Imperative – Buhari - The Will, 24 hours ago
7 BREAKING – Malaysian Firm Battles FG Over Multi Billion Naira Passport Printing Contract - Salone, 14 hours ago
8 Nigeria Police Arrest Two Pastors, 14 others As Masterminds Of IPOB’s Killings, Violence In South-East - Authentic Nigeria, 7 hours ago
9 Blame youth unemployment for Insecurity, says Atiku - Nigerian Eye, 11 hours ago
10 World’s Highest Unemployment Rate: Time To Help This Government Help Nigeria – By Atiku Abubakar - Julia Blaise Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info