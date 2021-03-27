Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Dillian Whyte knocks out Povetkin to win WBC Interim Heavyweight title
See Naija  - British’s Dillian Whyte on Saturday night knocked out Alexander Povetkin in the fourth round to win WBC Interim World Heavyweight title. It was sweet revenge for the Briton who was knocked out by Povetkin in Russia last year.

