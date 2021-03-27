Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
'Burna Boy deserves public holidays for Grammy win' - Tacha defends Wike's cash gift
The Cable
- Tacha Akide, ex-BBNaija housemate, has called out those criticising Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, for the way he honoured Burna B
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Gist Reel:
"Gov. Wike did no wrong, Burna Boy should have a whole town in his name" - Tacha (Video)
FL Vibe:
“you are all MAD” – Tacha Curses those who think Burna boy doesn’t deserve the Huge Amount Governor Wike gives him [Video]
Instablog 9ja:
Tacha blasts those attacking Gov. Wike over the N10million gift he gave to Burna Boy and other artistes in Rivers state.
More Picks
1
NSCDC arrests 15 commercial sex workers in Ibadan -
The Dabigal Blog,
17 hours ago
2
You have no right to decide who stays or leave Nigeria – Nnamdi Kanu blasts FG -
Authentic Nigeria,
20 hours ago
3
BREAKING – Malaysian Firm Battles FG Over Multi Billion Naira Passport Printing Contract -
Salone,
10 hours ago
4
High cost of governance responsible for poverty in Nigeria – Gov Lalong -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
5
Buhari Breaks Another World Record as Nigeria Bags Highest Jobless Rate -
The Breaking Times,
23 hours ago
6
Nigeria Police Arrest Two Pastors, 14 others As Masterminds Of IPOB’s Killings, Violence In South-East -
Authentic Nigeria,
3 hours ago
7
Blame youth unemployment for Insecurity, says Atiku -
Nigerian Eye,
7 hours ago
8
Little girl sheds hot tears after running into DJ Cuppy on the streets of London -
Kemi Filani Blog,
10 hours ago
9
2500 Osun APC Members Decamp To PDP -
Society Reel News,
11 hours ago
10
Some Producers Made Attempts To Sleep With Me – Nigerian Actress, Mercy Macjoe Speaks Up -
Tori News,
15 hours ago
