Nigerians React As Wike Showers Gifts On Burna Boy
Information Nigeria  - The homecoming ceremony held in honor of Nigerian singer, Burna Boy by the governor of his state of origin, Nyesom Wike has become a trending topic on Twitter. The gifts showered on the recent Grammy award winner has also generated a lot of buzz.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

