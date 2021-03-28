Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Abba Kyari team storms Benue to probe attack on Ortom
News photo The Cable  - The Nigeria police force have deployed a special investigative team to Benue to probe the recent attack on Samuel Ortom, the state governor.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

