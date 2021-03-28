Post News
Abba Kyari team storms Benue to probe attack on Ortom
The Cable
- The Nigeria police force have deployed a special investigative team to Benue to probe the recent attack on Samuel Ortom, the state governor.
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Attack on Ortom: Kyari leads investigation team to Benue
The Punch:
Ortom Attack: Abba Kyari leads police task force to Benue - Punch Newspapers
Nigerian Tribune:
Abba Kyari-led Special Police Taskforce arrives Benue to investigate attack on Gov Ortom
Naija Loaded:
Kyari Leads Investigation Team To Benue Over Attack On Ortom
Premium Times:
Special police team arrives Benue to investigate attack on Gov Ortom
Ripples Nigeria:
ORTOM: Police deploys special team to Benue
Independent:
Attack On Governor Ortom: IGP Charges Special Investigation Task Force Team On Professionalism
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Ortom Attack: Abba Kyari Leads IGP’s Special Task Force To Investigate
Pulse Nigeria:
Abba Kyari leads police task force to Benue to investigate Ortom’s attack
Daily Nigerian:
Attack on Ortom: IGP dispatches Abba Kyari led crack detectives to Benue
The Will:
Abba Kyari Leads Police Team To Investigate Attack On Ortom
News Wire NGR:
A special task force comprised of Nigerian Police Chief Mohammed Adamu and sent by Benue has arrived in the state. The team, led by DCP Abba Kyari, will continue its investigation into the assassination attempt on Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom.
The News:
Attack on Governor Ortom: Police Special Investigation Task Force Arrives Makurdi
Within Nigeria:
Abba Kyari team storms Benue to investigate attack on Ortom » NEWS
Naija News:
Ortom: IGP Sends Kyari, Other Crack Detectives To Benue State
More Picks
1
101 New Cases Of Covid-19 Recorded In Nigeria -
The Trent,
20 hours ago
2
OMG!! See This Wicked 35-Year-Old Woman Who Killed Her One-Month-Old Baby And Threw The Corpse In River -
Naija Loaded,
15 hours ago
3
Nigeria On Alert Over Fake COVID-19 Vaccines Shipped To Africa -
Benco News,
21 hours ago
4
Abba Kyari team storms Benue to probe attack on Ortom -
The Cable,
1 day ago
5
Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna -
Pulse Nigeria,
4 hours ago
6
Tinubu and I Have Come a Long Way to Restore and Promote Nigeria’s Democracy – Atiku -
News Breakers,
4 hours ago
7
Nigeria vs Lesotho: Iwobi’s COVID-19 test result fake – Rohr -
Daily Post,
5 hours ago
8
Tinubu lauds Ganduje’s anti-corruption drive -
The Guardian,
6 hours ago
9
“I was in a relationship a month ago” – Don Jazzy finally opens up on his love life (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
5 hours ago
10
2023: Political experience failed Nigeria, we need compassion – Yul Edochie -
See Naija,
8 hours ago
