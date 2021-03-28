Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria Police Arrest Two Pastors, 14 others As Masterminds Of IPOB’s Killings, Violence In South-East
News photo Authentic Nigeria  - Men of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested 16 suspects for being behind the various alleged killings and violence in the South-East states, particularly targeted against police personnel and police stations in recent times.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police Arrest Two Pastors As Masterminds Of ESN’s Killings, Violence In South-East Sahara Reporters:
Police Arrest Two Pastors As Masterminds Of ESN’s Killings, Violence In South-East
‘Pastor, IPOB members among 16 arrested’ over killing of police officers in south-east The Cable:
‘Pastor, IPOB members among 16 arrested’ over killing of police officers in south-east
Pastor, IPOB Members, Others Arrested Over Killing Of Police Officers In South-East News Break:
Pastor, IPOB Members, Others Arrested Over Killing Of Police Officers In South-East
Salone:
BREAKING – Police Arrest 2 Pastors As Masterminds Of ESN’s Killings, Violence In South-East
Drama As Police Arrest Two Pastors As Masterminds Of ESN’s Killings, Violence In South-East Gist 36:
Drama As Police Arrest Two Pastors As Masterminds Of ESN’s Killings, Violence In South-East
Drama As Police Arrest Two Pastors As Masterminds Of ESN’s Killings, Violence In South-East Tori News:
Drama As Police Arrest Two Pastors As Masterminds Of ESN’s Killings, Violence In South-East


   More Picks
1 NSCDC arrests 15 commercial sex workers in Ibadan - The Dabigal Blog, 17 hours ago
2 You have no right to decide who stays or leave Nigeria – Nnamdi Kanu blasts FG - Authentic Nigeria, 20 hours ago
3 BREAKING – Malaysian Firm Battles FG Over Multi Billion Naira Passport Printing Contract - Salone, 10 hours ago
4 High cost of governance responsible for poverty in Nigeria – Gov Lalong - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
5 Buhari Breaks Another World Record as Nigeria Bags Highest Jobless Rate - The Breaking Times, 23 hours ago
6 Nigeria Police Arrest Two Pastors, 14 others As Masterminds Of IPOB’s Killings, Violence In South-East - Authentic Nigeria, 3 hours ago
7 Blame youth unemployment for Insecurity, says Atiku - Nigerian Eye, 7 hours ago
8 Little girl sheds hot tears after running into DJ Cuppy on the streets of London - Kemi Filani Blog, 10 hours ago
9 2500 Osun APC Members Decamp To PDP - Society Reel News, 11 hours ago
10 Some Producers Made Attempts To Sleep With Me – Nigerian Actress, Mercy Macjoe Speaks Up - Tori News, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info