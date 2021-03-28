BUSY MOOD!! Real Madrid To Sell 6 Players To Bring Haaland & Mbappe Naija Loaded - Real Madrid is planning to sell up to six players, in a bid to fund the transfers for Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. Mundo Deportivo reports that Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Isco and Marcelo are on the chopping board.



