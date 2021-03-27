Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Two Pastors Arrested By The Police Over ESN Attack On Operatives
Anaedo Online  - The Nigeria Police Force has arrested two pastors in connection to the recent attacks on operatives in the South-East region.

