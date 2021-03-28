Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NSCDC arrest 65-year-old man for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl in Kwara
News photo Top Naija  - Men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Kwara State Command, has arrested a 65-year-old widower, Samuel Darisa, for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

