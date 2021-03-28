Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tanker Drivers Threaten To Withdraw Services Over Safety Valves
News photo Independent  - The Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) Branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has threatened to withdraw its services if the installation of safety valve is not made mandatory in petroleum trucks with effect from May 1.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

