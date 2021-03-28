Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians of unregistered, fake insulin tea for diabetes
News photo The Guardian  - The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians of an unregistered and fake ‘insulin tea’ for the cure of diabetes in circulation.

19 hours ago
